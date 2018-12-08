Invercargill house fire under control

Four Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire appliances have swung into action to fight a house fire in Oreti St, Kingswell, Invercargill.

It is understood that firefighters have largely brought the fire under control by about 3.30pm, and some firefighters had removed iron from the roof.

Other firefighters using breathing apparatus had fought the fire inside with low pressure hoses.

A Fenz spokesman said no-oInvercargill housne had been hurt, and further detailed updates about the firefighting operation had yet to be received.