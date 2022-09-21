Invercargill TikTok user charged with attempted murder in US

Darren Maheno has been charged with attempted murder in California. Photo: TikTok

A prolific TikTok user from Invercargill who racked up millions of views on his humorous videos before vanishing from the social media platform has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the United States.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The New Zealand Herald that Darren John Maheno (45) has been in custody for the past two weeks.

Officers were called to a property in Woodland Hills, a northwestern suburb in the Los Angeles metro area, for an alleged domestic violence incident about 4.15am on September 6.

During an arraignment hearing two days later, Maheno pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, domestic violence and illegal threats.

He has remained incarcerated since his arrest, with his bail set at $US1.03 million ($NZ1.75 million).

Attempted murder carries a maximum punishment in California of life in prison with the possibility of parole if it is found to be wilful, deliberate and premeditated. It is punishable by up to nine years' jail if not found to be wilful, deliberate or premeditated.

Maheno had more than 165,000 followers on TikTok and his videos had racked up 2.8 million likes before he deactivated his account last year.

His arrest has been widely rumoured on TikTok in recent days, but with many posts incorrectly stating that he was charged with murder.

A mutual friend of Maheno and his partner shared blurred photos of Maheno's partner in a hospital bed and snippets of a Messenger exchange with the woman.

She gave him permission to publish the screenshots on social media to combat misinformation about the case.

"God help him," the woman said of Maheno, expressing fear that he will get hurt in prison. "I've tried to love him. He suffers from madness."

The woman, who is said to now be at home and recovering, did not respond to a request from the Herald to speak with her.

"She was literally beaten to a pulp by Darren," the mutual friend alleged on TikTok.

"He's in a lot of trouble."