Invercargill's KFC stores run out of chicken

Invercargill locals will have to wait for a certain fast-food fix after popular demand ran the town's two KFC stores out of chicken.

KFC Invercargill South and KFC Invercargill Dee St are not expected to open until 10am on Saturday, meaning customers face a two-day wait to get their hands on the popular fast-food.

A KFC spokesperson said the stores were unable to open due to "unprecedented demand" for chicken.

They plan on safely opening both Invercargill South and Dee St stores from Saturday morning.

From Monday, restaurants and cafes were allowed to re-open in alert level 3 with some restrictions including contactless service.

This sparked long queues across the country as people eagerly waited for their fast-food fix.

KFC wasn't the only one to run out of menu items.

On Wednesday night McDonald's posted to social media that some of its stores had run out of lettuce, meaning its Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers would be sold without the vegetable.

"Due to demand, some of our stores have temporarily run out of lettuce. Our suppliers and delivery trucks are working hard to restock restaurants," the post said.

"You can still order your favourites, but for those stores that have run out they will be made without lettuce. Thank you for your understanding."