Photo: Laura Smith

The meaning of portaloo was taken to new heights in Invercargill this week.

Dangling above Dee St was a portable toilet on Thursday.

The Leighs Construction crane was lifting it to its temporary home near the top of the ILT seven-storey hotel development,

The Langlands. The crane, nicknamed ‘‘Lofty the Yellow Lifter’’, is 43m high at its tallest point.