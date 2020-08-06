Jetty-fee changes still some way off

Stewart Island. Photo: Getty Images

A decision on how non-recreational jetty users will be charged on Stewart Island/Rakiura is "pretty much on hold", a Southland district councillor says.

The statement was made by Stewart Island/Rakiura ward councillor Bruce Ford following a services and assets committee meeting yesterday.

A report by policy analyst Robyn Rout was presented to councillors outlining three options for a charging method: implementing a base fee with an additional charge based on the number of passengers; implementing a base fee with an additional charge based on vessel tonnage; or sticking with the current method, by which a licence fee of $1350 is charged annually for each vessel.

While the Stewart Island/Rakiura board and subcommittee suggested three years ago the first option might be appropriate, it was recommended in the report the committee adopt the second option.

Cr Ford said "after considerable discussion", the committee made an amendment to go with a base fee amount, plus a charge for tonnage, subject to further consultation and feedback from the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board.

"We [councillors] went with that option because it’s easy to administer."

The amended charging method would be discussed further at the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board meeting on Monday, before it is presented to the council.

A decision would be sought from the council to endorse a charging method to include in the draft long-term plan 2021-31.

