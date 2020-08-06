Thursday, 6 August 2020

Jetty-fee changes still some way off

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Oban, Stewart Island. Photo: Getty Images
    Stewart Island. Photo: Getty Images
    A decision on how non-recreational jetty users will be charged on Stewart Island/Rakiura is "pretty much on hold", a Southland district councillor says.

    The statement was made by Stewart Island/Rakiura ward councillor Bruce Ford following a services and assets committee meeting yesterday.

    A report by policy analyst Robyn Rout was presented to councillors outlining three options for a charging method: implementing a base fee with an additional charge based on the number of passengers; implementing a base fee with an additional charge based on vessel tonnage; or sticking with the current method, by which a licence fee of $1350 is charged annually for each vessel.

    While the Stewart Island/Rakiura board and subcommittee suggested three years ago the first option might be appropriate, it was recommended in the report the committee adopt the second option.

    Cr Ford said "after considerable discussion", the committee made an amendment to go with a base fee amount, plus a charge for tonnage, subject to further consultation and feedback from the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board.

    "We [councillors] went with that option because it’s easy to administer."

    The amended charging method would be discussed further at the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board meeting on Monday, before it is presented to the council.

    A decision would be sought from the council to endorse a charging method to include in the draft long-term plan 2021-31.

    abbey.palmer@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter