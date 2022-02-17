Judge warns man: leave ex alone - or next time jail

A man who ransacked his ex-girlfriend’s house and stole a locket containing her grandmother’s ashes, before trying to set fire to her home, was reminded by a judge in the Invercargill District Court today that the relationship was over.

The relationship between Jaron Matthew Wallace (28) and his former girlfriend broke up in June 2021.

The police summary of facts state that three months later on September 5, the woman arrived home to find someone had broken in through the laundry window and her home had been ransacked including lubricant poured over her bed.

A locket containing her grandmother’s ashes and her child’s hospital band from her birth had been taken.

‘‘In the kitchen a pot had been placed on the stove. A glass bottle of cooking oil was placed upside down in the pot and the electric element was turned on high,’’ the summary says.

The extractor fan had melted and fallen on the stove and a microwave and laptop nearby were melted and charred.

As a result, there was minor damage to the kitchen and laundry ceilings.

Two day’s later, police executed a search warrant at Wallace’s house and vehicle.

He could offer no explanation for how the hospital band was found in the foot well of his vehicle.

Wallace’s palm print was found on the inside of the laundry window frame, and fingerprints found on the outside of the window frame, pot handle and the lubricant at the victim's house.

At sentencing today, Crown prosecutor William Chapman said the pre-sentence report was positive for the defendant.

‘‘There seems to be genuine remorse,’’ he said.

Defence counsel Roger Eagles said Wallace had returned the locket to the victim and he had written a letter of apology to her.

Wallace had spent four months in custody since his arrest.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said Wallace’s offending was calculated ‘‘to upset the victim’’.

While there was no pre-meditation, the fact the element had been left on a high heat showed intent.

After Judge O’Driscoll sentenced Wallace to 200 hours’ community work, five months’ home detention and ordered him to pay $2000 emotional harm reparation for the burglary and attempted arson, he issued a warning.

‘‘Leave the victim alone. The relationship has been at an end for some time.

‘‘If you do anything involving her, you can expect a further sentence of imprisonment.’’

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz