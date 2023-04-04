Kitchen fire spread to roof; cause of incident unknown

Firefighters inspect damage to the roof of a house after a fire in Hedgehope yesterday. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

A kitchen fire spread to the ceiling of a Southland farm worker's house at Hedgehope yesterday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said firefighters were called to a property near the intersection of Rakahouka-Hedgehope and Mabel-Grove Bush Rds about 8.35am yesterday.

Fenz Station Officer Kris Atkins said the fire had started in the kitchen of the house and spread into the roof.

Appliances from Invercargill and Kingswell stations, as well as volunteers from Hedgehope station, attended the fire.

The residents were safe and the cause of the fire was unknown, the spokesman said.