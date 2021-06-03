Life term for man who murdered Invercargill mum

Samuel Samson

The man who was found guilty of murdering a young Invercargill mum has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Samuel Moses Samson (33) appeared for sentencing today in the High Court at Invercargill after being found guilty in March of murdering Azalia Wilson.

Justine Gerald Nation this afternoon sentenced Samson to life in jail with a minimum period of imprisonment of 17 years.

Ms Wilson (22) died of blunt force injuries to the head, neck, abdomen and face on November 17, 2019, at the Bavarian Motel, in Invercargill.

In March, a jury delivered a unanimous verdict of guilty for Samson following 16 days of trial.

While the Crown’s case was that Samson had killed Ms Wilson in a jealous rage, the defence claimed police focused on only one suspect and stated there were "huge failures" in the investigation.

The pair had a baby girl together who was born in July 2019 - the 2-year-old girl is now being raised by Ms Wilson’s family.

Azalia Wilson was killed in November 2019. Photo: Supplied

After the trial, Ms Wilson's mother, Trinette Wilton, told the Otago Daily Times her daughter’s death was "not in vain". She hoped the nightmare she has been through would help other women get out of violent relationships.

"I hope somewhere, somehow, some girl has been following the story and leaves - and runs for their lives. That’s all I hope for."