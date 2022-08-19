Man in custody for Invercargill ram-raid

A man accused of being involved in the ram-raid of an Invercargill store has been remanded in custody after a court appearance today.





Zachary Dean Soper (27) appeared before Judge Duncan Harvey at the Invercargill District Court charged with the burglary of NZ Safety Blackwood, stealing two Mazda Demios and assault with a tomahawk with intent to rob, as well as possession of methamphetamine and failing to stop for police.

The charges relate to the time period between August 16 and 18 this year.

In a press statement today, Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone said a search warrant was carried out yesterday in relation to a ram-raid of a Windsor St shop on Monday and the aggravated robbery of a Centre St store two days later.

“The 27-year-old is facing further charges in relation to two other stolen vehicles police located on the property during the search warrant.”

The vehicles were believed to have been stolen overnight on Wednesday, with one used in the ram-raid of a store in Bill Richardson Dr on Thursday morning, he said.

NZ Safety Blackwood is located on that street.

Det Sgt Johnstone said investigations regarding the ram-raid were ongoing.

“Police would like to reassure the business community and the general public that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour to account.

“We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community, and it will not be tolerated."

Soper was remanded in custody without plea to reappear on August 30.

