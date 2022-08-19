Friday, 19 August 2022

2.53 pm

Man in custody for Invercargill ram-raid

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A man accused of being involved in the ram-raid of an Invercargill store has been remanded in custody after a court appearance today. 

    Zachary Dean Soper (27) appeared before Judge Duncan Harvey at the Invercargill District Court charged with the burglary of NZ Safety Blackwood, stealing two Mazda Demios and assault with a tomahawk with intent to rob, as well as possession of methamphetamine and failing to stop for police.

    The charges relate to the time period between August 16 and 18 this year.

    In a press statement today, Detective Sergeant Grant Johnstone said a search warrant was carried out yesterday in relation to a ram-raid of a Windsor St shop on Monday and the aggravated robbery of a Centre St store two days later.

    “The 27-year-old is facing further charges in relation to two other stolen vehicles police located on the property during the search warrant.”

    The vehicles were believed to have been stolen overnight on Wednesday, with one used in the ram-raid of a store in Bill Richardson Dr on Thursday morning, he said.

    NZ Safety Blackwood is located on that street.

    Det Sgt Johnstone said investigations regarding the ram-raid were ongoing. 

    “Police would like to reassure the business community and the general public that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour to account.

    “We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community, and it will not be tolerated."

    Soper was remanded in custody without plea to reappear on August 30.

    karen.pasco@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter