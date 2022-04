Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Avon Rd. Photo: Toni McDonald

A man was killed after a tree fell at a property in Invercargill this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to an incident in Avon Rd after receiving calls about 1.30pm but the man died of his injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the incident involved a tree and referred questions to police.

Police, fire crews and a St John ambulance were all present.