Manhunt after driver flees police near Te Anau

Police at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A manhunt is under way for a man who fled from police in Te Anau.

In a statement, police said they were searching for a 51-year-old man, who failed to stop his vehicle during a routine check in east Te Anau about 9.25am today.

Police pursued the vehicle for about 30 minutes, during which time it was spiked.

The vehicle came to a stop about 10am on Tutoko Lane, and the man fled on foot.

Police, including dog units, continue to search for the man, and the Armed Offenders Squad is assisting as a precaution.

Anyone who sees anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, or sees anyone on their property who they do not recognise, is asked to call 111 immediately.

AOS police were flown to the scene this afternoon. Photo: Laura Smith

A witness said a car had been abandoned in the middle of State Highway 94, near the town.

Three police cars were at the scene, and a police dog and handler were searching a nearby field.

Police have blocked the entrance to the road and are telling people they can't stop.

A resident of nearby Tutoko Lane said she had received a phone call telling her to stay inside her house.

SH 94 is closed between the intersections with Sandy Brown Rd and Kakapo Rd. Photo: Laura Smith

Two ambulances were waiting about 100 metres from Kakapo Rd and a helicopter could be seen above trees further up the closed road.

Southern Lakes Helicopter chief pilot Sir Richard Hayes, who lives near Te Anau, said a helicopter had picked up members of the Invercargill Armed Offenders Squad from near Winton and to fly them to the scene.

He said officers and a police dog had come through his section on Tutoko Lane searching for a person, but he did not think anyone had been on the property.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says SH94 is closed between the intersections with Sandy Brown Rd and Kakapo Rd.