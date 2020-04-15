Manhunt after driver flees police near Te Anau

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a statement, police said they were searching for a 51-year-old man, who failed to stop his vehicle during a routine check in east Te Anau about 9.25am today.
Police pursued the vehicle for about 30 minutes, during which time it was spiked.
The vehicle came to a stop about 10am on Tutoko Lane, and the man fled on foot.
Police, including dog units, continue to search for the man, and the Armed Offenders Squad is assisting as a precaution.
Anyone who sees anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, or sees anyone on their property who they do not recognise, is asked to call 111 immediately.
A witness said a car had been abandoned in the middle of State Highway 94, near the town.
Three police cars were at the scene, and a police dog and handler were searching a nearby field.
Police have blocked the entrance to the road and are telling people they can't stop.
A resident of nearby Tutoko Lane said she had received a phone call telling her to stay inside her house.
Southern Lakes Helicopter chief pilot Sir Richard Hayes, who lives near Te Anau, said a helicopter had picked up members of the Invercargill Armed Offenders Squad from near Winton and to fly them to the scene.
He said officers and a police dog had come through his section on Tutoko Lane searching for a person, but he did not think anyone had been on the property.
The New Zealand Transport Agency says SH94 is closed between the intersections with Sandy Brown Rd and Kakapo Rd.