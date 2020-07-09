Manypieces torecovery puzzle, councilsays

Steve Ruru. Photo: Supplied

Southland district councillors have endorsed a "jigsaw" approach which aims to support the community recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff presented a recovery approach report to councillors during a meeting of the council’s community and strategy committee meeting yesterday morning, which provided clarity in council’s role in aiding its communities.

The approach was described as a "jigsaw", in which the council would be one of multiple agencies, taskforces and programmes collaborating.

Its role was to support Southland communities to "recalibrate, reset, rebuild, redevelop, regenerate, revitalise and refresh".

A community recovery task force had already been established to guide the council on how it could best support the work.

Community and futures group manager Rex Capil said the recovery process was complex and was a "moving beast" as initiatives were announced and updated by various agencies and groups.

"We have a significant role in making sure our communities are aware of those initiatives."

Cr Christine Menzies asked if there were any issues concerning collaborating for the recovery approach and if they had been resolved.

"There is still room for improvement," Mr Capil responded.

He said the joint approach would mean there would be less competition for resources or money from "the same pocket".

Chief executive Steve Ruru said with daily announcements and news, active management was required.

"Just the $90million of shovel-ready money last week for example, and the $10million for the CBD ... what’s going to happen with the other $80million?"

