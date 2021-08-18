Milford Road open after avalanche work

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This montage shows avalanche clearing work affecting State Highway 94 this morning.
State Highway 94 in Southland had been shut since Monday due to heavy rain and snow and the increasing risk of avalanche.
In a statement from NZTA/Milford Road this afternoon, it said Covid Alert Level 4 restrictions now applied and maintaining access to Milford Sound (via SH94) was essential to keep the Milford community connected in case of emergency and to ensure supplies.
Light snow was forecast overnight down to 1000 metres and chains must be carried from 4pm today.
More snow was forecast down to 800 metres tomorrow and snow showers were expected to clear early on Friday.
The avalanche hazard was moderate today.
- ODT Online