Milford Road open after avalanche work

This montage shows avalanche clearing work affecting State Highway 94 this morning.

Photos: NZTA/Milford Road

The Milford Road has reopened after work to clear two days of snow and control an avalanche.

State Highway 94 in Southland had been shut since Monday due to heavy rain and snow and the increasing risk of avalanche.

In a statement from NZTA/Milford Road this afternoon, it said Covid Alert Level 4 restrictions now applied and maintaining access to Milford Sound (via SH94) was essential to keep the Milford community connected in case of emergency and to ensure supplies.

Snow is cleared from the highway today. Photo: Milford Road

The highway had been closed from East Gate (Hollyford Rd Junction) to West Gate (Chasm) but reopened just before 2pm today.

Light snow was forecast overnight down to 1000 metres and chains must be carried from 4pm today.

More snow was forecast down to 800 metres tomorrow and snow showers were expected to clear early on Friday.

The avalanche hazard was moderate today.

- ODT Online