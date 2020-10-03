Saturday, 3 October 2020

More international input wanted on Tiwai replacement

    By Laura Smith
    The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in Southland could close in August 2021, although its...
    The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in Southland. Photo: ODT files
    Promotion of Tiwai-site opportunities should be pushed to international companies, an Environment Southland (ES) councillor says.

    Discussion around what might replace the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter when it closed was ignited during a full council meeting this week.

    ES chairman Nicol Horrell reported his involvement in a meeting earlier in the week which was attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and several councillors asked about what might replace the smelter.

    While councillor Lloyd McCallum said people around the world were looking at opportunities, councillor Eric Roy pushed for it to be promoted to international companies.

    "This will be the largest available clean power in the world, and I’m wondering just how vigorously we are promoting that opportunity internationally."

    He said the thinking had been parochial.

    Mr Horrell said there had been ideas such as a Tesla factory and data centres.

    "There is certainly a lot of interest that is coming in from outside the country."

    After the meeting, Southland Regional Leadership Forum spokesman and Gore Mayor Tracy Hicks said another idea for the site was the production of liquid hydrogen.

    This idea was pushed for by Ngai Tahu Maori Trust Board chairman Sir Tipene O'Regan to Ms Ardern.

    Councillors also discussed initiatives put in place to help support Southland ratepayers with their upcoming annual rates invoices.

    They retrospectively agreed not to apply the usual penalty for rates in arrears at July 1, 2020 in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on people in the community.

    The one-off situation cost the council approximately $110,000 which is budgeted for in the annual plan 2020-21.

    People who have rates in arrears are also encouraged to contact the rates team to work out a solution for their situation.

    laura.smith@odt.co.nz

