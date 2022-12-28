'Much-loved' Invercargill woman dies after assault

Police and forensic personnel conduct an examination of the Invercargill property following the incident. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Police have released the name of a "much-loved" Invercargill woman who has died after being assaulted earlier this month.

Teri-Anne McKenzie (48) died overnight in Christchurch Hospital, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy, of Invercargill, said today.

Police responded to a report of an assault early on December 10 an address in Mavora Crescent, where the victim was found with critical injuries.

A 51-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

Det Sgt McCloy said police would now proceed with a homicide investigation following Ms McKenzie's death. He said further charges were being considered.

"She was a much-loved mother and daughter, and we are working to support her family at this extremely difficult time."

He said the family had requested privacy, and as the matter was before the courts, police were unable to comment further.