New attractions ready to make a splash

Invercargill’s new hydroslides are ready for the public.

Set to open on Monday, the three new slides at Splash Palace will have children of all ages slipping and sliding for watery entertainment these school holidays.

A few pre-opening sessions were held this week for a handful of people to test-ride them.

On Wednesday evening, friends of Splash Palace, Invercargill city youth councillors, and head pupils from local high schools attended.

Olly Reynolds (17, pictured), of Verdon College, said it was really good fun.

PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

Two slides are shorter-bodied at 69m and 79m long, and there is also a larger 101m raft slide featuring a large sphere section.

Friends Hudson Culliford and Ryan Officer (both 10) enjoyed the new slides.

"I like how fast it is," Hudson said.

"I’m definitely going to be up here in the holidays."

The hydroslide redevelopment project cost $3.2million and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday.