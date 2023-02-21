One critical, one serious after Southland crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say two people are seriously injured after a crash near Nightcaps in Southland this afternoon.
The two-vehicle collision occurred on Nightcaps Opio Road, Opio, about 3pm.
"Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and another person is in a serious condition," a police spokesperson said.
The road was closed and diversions were in place. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.