Tuesday, 21 February 2023

One critical, one serious after Southland crash

    By Ben Tomsett
    Police say two people are seriously injured after a crash near Nightcaps in Southland this afternoon.

    The two-vehicle collision occurred on Nightcaps Opio Road, Opio, about 3pm.

    "Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and another person is in a serious condition," a police spokesperson said.

    The road was closed and diversions were in place. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

     

