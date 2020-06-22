One dead, one injured in Southland farm accident

WorkSafe has confirmed one person has died in an accident involving a tractor on a rural property in Glenham.

The announcement came after police received initial reports of a man being taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries just after 11am this morning.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed they had been notified of a fatality on the Eastern Southland property.

It was understood another person involved was transferred to hospital, she said.

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be.''