Westpac wheels out mobile banking for Southland towns

File photo

Westpac is extending a four-wheeled solution to a lack of bank services in some southern towns - mobile banking.

A brightly branded van will visit three Southland towns - Winton, Te Anau, and Windsor - one day a week starting from mid-May, as part of a community banking pilot programme to improve banking access in regions.

Westpac Consumer Banking and Wealth spokesperson Andrew Twidle said Southland was selected because of its geography and the potential for having an impact.

"The bankers will be able to assist with a wide range of services, including opening accounts, applying for home or personal loans, pinning and issuing cards, general support with using online channels, and numerous other tasks."

He said the van would neither carry nor handle cash.

Twidle said a trial in Wairoa over the past six months had received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and it was looking to see where else such services could be set up.

"People want their banking to be simple and easy, and that's what we're aiming to deliver with these services."

Earlier this month Westpac said it would trial a new simplified, transactional "basic bank account" to improve access to bank services.