Thursday, 18 June 2020

One in hospital after Southland crash

    By Abbey Palmer
    One person has been transported to Southland Hospital after a crash on the Riverton-Otautau Rd.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene near Willowbend Rd about 7.50am this morning.

    One person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

    It was unclear how many vehicles were involved.

    Emergency services put a cordon in place and the road was cleared by 8.25am.

