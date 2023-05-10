One injured in Southland crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been injured in a two-car collision in Southland this afternoon.
A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Palmerston St (State Highway 99) and Napier St about 1.20pm today.A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.
The road closed following the crash but Waka Kotahi advised that SH99 had reopened at about 2.40pm.