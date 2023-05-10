One injured in Southland crash

One person has been injured in a two-car collision in Southland this afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Palmerston St (State Highway 99) and Napier St about 1.20pm today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road closed following the crash but Waka Kotahi advised that SH99 had reopened at about 2.40pm.

