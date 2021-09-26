Sunday, 26 September 2021

Updated 8.55 pm

One killed in crash near Mossburn

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    One person has died and another is injured after a crash near Mossburn in Southland. 

    Emergency services were notified of the crash on Mossburn Five Rivers Rd (SH97) just before 5pm Sunday. 

    A police spokesman confirmed one person died in the single-vehicle crash. 

    One other person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. 

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area as delays would be likely. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter