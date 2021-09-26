One killed in crash near Mossburn

One person has died and another is injured after a crash near Mossburn in Southland.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on Mossburn Five Rivers Rd (SH97) just before 5pm Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed one person died in the single-vehicle crash.

One other person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as delays would be likely.