Mob member nabbed 'carrying gun' in Gore

A Mongrel Mob member has been arrested over the alleged possession of a pistol in Southland.

The 31-year-old was reported to be carrying a gun “in the Gore area” yesterday, Senior Sergeant Mike Ungerer said.

Police responded and the man was found allegedly with a concealed gun and ammunition. He was arrested without incident, Snr Sgt Ungerer said.

The gun was not presented at anyone and no threats were made to the public.

“Police are committing to preventing potential harm in our community and will act fast to ensure the community is safe," Snr Sgt Ungerer said.

“As a result, we have one less firearm in the hands of someone who has no business having one.”

The man was due to appear in the Gore District Court today charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition.