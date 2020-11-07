Saturday, 7 November 2020

One killed in early morning crash in Invercargill

    The scene of the fatal crash near Oreti Beach. Photo: Luisa Girao
    One person has been killed after their vehicle struck a power pole in Invercargill early today.

    Police said they were called to the crash on Dunns Rd just before 1.30am.

    The single-occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

    Police say inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

    The power pole lies damaged on the ground after it was struck by a vehicle resulting in the driver's death. Photo: Luisa Girao
