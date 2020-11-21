One seriously hurt after milk tanker, car collide

A person has been taken to Invercargill Hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a milk tanker in Southland.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the Wright’s Bush area of State Highway 99 about 9.55pm yesterday.

One person had been trapped in a vehicle for a time and was flown to hospital by a helicopter sent from Dunedin.

Police said they had been seriously hurt.

The crash on the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway was between Woodfield St and Otahuti Wrights Bush Rd, police said.

Fire crews from Wallacetown and Thornbury also attended.

Police said SH99 is closed this morning between Waimatuku Bush Rd and Thornbury Waimatuku Rd while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.



