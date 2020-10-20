One seriously hurt in Mataura crash

One person has been flown to Southland Hospital after sustaining serious injuries when a car and truck crashed in Mataura's main street today.



A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 1.05pm, in Main St, near the intersection with Dacre St.

Police said a helicopter was sent to the scene.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one patient with serious injuries had to be flown to Southland Hospital, in Invercargill.

Two other patients were treated at the scene, he said.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area, police said.