One treated for smoke inhalation in Invercargill

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a pot on a stove caused a house to fill with smoke in Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called at 8.10pm to Dublin St, to reports of a smoke-logged home.

Two fire crews from Invercargill attended.

There was no sign of fire, and one person was left with St John to be treated for smoke inhalation, the spokesman said.

Crews left shortly after 8.30pm.