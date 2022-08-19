Organisers cooking up another fundraiser

Hospice Southland events co-ordinator Suzanne Prentice and chef Ethan Flack are gearing up for the next "Of Course You Can Do It" Hospice Southland fundraiser. Photo: Ben Tomsett

An assembly of skilled New Zealanders are set to share their expertise with locals in a fundraising event organised by Hospice Southland.

Hospice Southland events co-ordinator Suzanne Prentice said after the inaugural "Of Course You Can Do It" event last year was so well received, Hospice Southland decided to put on the event again with different presentations.

Chef Ethan Flack, fashion designer Barbara Miles, make-up artist Claudia Young Blomfield and Becky Evans, from The Liberty Project Jewellery, are all set to present demonstrations on the stage at Ascot Park Hotel, in Invercargill, at the end of the month.

Having recently returned to Southland after spending several years cooking in restaurants in the United Kingdom and Europe, Mr Flack said he was excited to be part of the cause.

"The hospice does great things, and what they do within the Southland community is phenomenal," he said.

"The recipes I’m going to be cooking are recipes that people can cook at home right throughout the year. I don’t want to get too much out about what I’m going to cook, but there’s massive focus on local produce and sort of connecting people with the producer."

Mrs Prentice said that after a tough few years, Hospice Southland was hugely appreciative of the community’s consistent support.

"I must admit I feel very lucky to have got all of our presenters that are going to be there on the day, because they really are special people to be able to go away to see.

"[Attendees] are going to come and they’re going to have a great afternoon, and they’re going to learn something that they can take away home with them — that’s pretty special."

The event takes place at 2pm on August 28.

Tickets are $45 per person or $400 for a table of 10 and include a glass of bubbles on arrival, a goodie bag and a shared platter.

"There’s not very much that’s been kept at the same price as last year, but we’ve kept this ticket price the same," Mrs Prentice said.

By Ben Tomsett