Thursday, 14 January 2021

1.54 pm

Pair rescued after tramper injured

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Two trampers were rescued in Fiordland this morning after one of the pair injured an ankle.

    A Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand spokeswoman said it received a distress beacon alert at 7am from the Dusky Track in Fiordland National Park.

    A female tramper had injured one of her ankles about 4pm yesterday. She and her male tramping partner set up camp for the night and activated the beacon at first light this morning.

    A helicopter from Southern Lakes Helicopters was dispatched.

    ''The trampers were hard to see because the forest canopy was very thick but the helicopter managed to locate them and winch them both to safety,'' the spokeswoman said.

    The woman was taken to Te Anau Medical Centre. 

    ''Distress beacons save lives.  Carry at least two types of reliable emergency communications that will work even if they get wet," the spokeswoman said. 

    ''You can’t always rely on a mobile phone because it might be out of range, run out of battery or be damaged by water.''

