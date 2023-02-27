Person critically hurt in Southland crash

One person has been critically injured and another moderately hurt after a crash near Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kennington Rd, Kennington Roslyn Bush Rd and the Woodlands-Invercargill Highway (State Highway 1) about 3.30pm today.

A reporter at the scene said a blue utility truck and a white SUV collided.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to cut free the driver of the extensively damaged truck.

Damage could be seen to the driver’s side of the truck and the front left-hand side of the SUV.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital - one critically hurt and the other with moderate injuries.

Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles attended.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said SH1 is closed between Kennington Rd and Longbush South Rd.

A detour is in place and road users should allow an extra five minutes for travel.

