Person dies after being hit by train in Invercargill

Police have confirmed a person has been killed after being hit by a train in Invercargill this afternoon.
A police spokesman said a train hit a person in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby at 4.25pm.
Trains on the line adjacent to Bluff Highway were halted while Police conducted a scene examination, but have since reopened, police said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it had been called to the scene.
A St John spokesman referred all comment to police.
A reporter at the scene said the incident happened near the intersection between SH1 and Janet St.
A St John ambulance and seven police cars were at the scene.
Police are still making inquiries into this incident.