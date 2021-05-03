Monday, 3 May 2021

Updated 8.30 pm

Person dies after being hit by train in Invercargill

    Police have confirmed a person has been killed after being hit by a train in Invercargill this afternoon.

    A police spokesman said a train hit a person in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby at 4.25pm.

    Trains on the line adjacent to Bluff Highway were halted while Police conducted a scene examination, but have since reopened, police said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it had been called to the scene.

    A St John spokesman referred all comment to police.

    A reporter at the scene said the incident happened near the intersection between SH1 and Janet St.

    A St John ambulance and seven police cars were at the scene.

    Police are still making inquiries into this incident.

    Emergency services at the scene of an incident on Bluff Highway this afternoon. Photo: Luisa Girao

