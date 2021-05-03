Person dies after being hit by train in Invercargill

Police have confirmed a person has been killed after being hit by a train in Invercargill this afternoon.

A police spokesman said a train hit a person in the Invercargill suburb of Appleby at 4.25pm.

Trains on the line adjacent to Bluff Highway were halted while Police conducted a scene examination, but have since reopened, police said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it had been called to the scene.

A St John spokesman referred all comment to police.

A reporter at the scene said the incident happened near the intersection between SH1 and Janet St.

A St John ambulance and seven police cars were at the scene.

Police are still making inquiries into this incident.