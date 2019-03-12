Police appealing for witnesses of Mossburn crash

Paramedics at the scene of the crash near Mossburn. Photo: Supplied

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash near Mossburn on Sunday involving tourists left two people in a critical condition.

The silver Hyundai Imax van and an orange Holden Trax SUV collided about 2.45pm on State Highway 94, about 5km west of Mossburn near Centre Hill.

The Hyundai carried six passengers while two people were in the Holden.

Police said in a statement all were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from critical to moderate.

Two people remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said earlier they were foreign tourists.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in or around Te Anau or Mossburn before the crash.

Witnesses can contact Winton Police on 03 236 6060 quoting file number 190311/6767.