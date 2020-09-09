Police investigate Invercargill dairy robbery

A man allegedly threatened dairy staff with a knife and a piece of wood during an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

Police are investigating after a man entered the Brown Street Foodcentre in Strathern about 9pm on Saturday.

He threatened staff with what appeared to be piece of wood and a knife, police said.

"Tobacco products were taken."

The man was described as about 185cm tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 200906/1666.