Wednesday, 9 September 2020

11.20 am

Police investigate Invercargill dairy robbery

    By Emma Perry
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A man allegedly threatened dairy staff with a knife and a piece of wood during an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

    Police are investigating after a man entered the Brown Street Foodcentre in Strathern about 9pm on Saturday.

    He threatened staff with what appeared to be piece of wood and a knife, police said.

    "Tobacco products were taken."

    The man was described as about 185cm tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

    Anyone with information can contact Police via 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote file number 200906/1666.

