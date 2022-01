Police say a Subaru Impreza, similar to this, was seen in the area. Photo: Supplied/Police

Police are appealing for information about an assault in Invercargill over the weekend.

At about 2am Sunday, officers attended an incident where a male was assaulted while walking home on Herbert St.

The victim sustained a bleeding nose and a concussion.

A red or maroon Subaru Impreza hatchback was seen turning onto Herbert St with four male passengers and a female driver in the car shortly before the assault.

- Police 105 or Crimestoppers 0800 555-111