Police warn on suppression

Police have given a member of the public a warning in relation to breaching name suppression rules on social media.

Police became aware of name suppression being breached on social media after a murder trial which concluded in Invercargill last week, a police spokesperson said.

"I can confirm police are aware of this matter and the person in question has been spoken to and warned."

Five defendants, one of who had name suppression, were on trial at the High Court in Invercargill over five weeks for the murder of 19-year-old Jack McAllister.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act 2011, any individual who knowingly or recklessly publishes any name, address, occupation, or other information in breach of a suppression order is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months.

- Sharon Reece