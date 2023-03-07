Pond death: 'Lessons for all' to be safe around water

Lachie Jones was found dead at the Gore oxidation ponds in January 2019. Photo: ODT files

Gore toddler Lachie Jones is one of eight children to have drowned in New Zealand ponds in the past decade, two safety bodies say.

In a media statement this morning, WorkSafe and Water Safety New Zealand said the death of the three-year-old, found in a Gore District Council wastewater pond in 2019, holds lessons for all businesses and organisations, particularly farmers.

The council was prosecuted by WorkSafe for its part in the tragedy, and sentenced yesterday for its failure to design, install and maintain fencing to prevent children from getting to the ponds.

Judge Russell Walker ordered the council to pay $110,000 reparation to Lachie’s parents and WorkSafe’s prosecution costs of about $19,000, but did not impose a fine because of the impact on the district’s ratepayers.

The statement said 16 people had died in ponds, dams and water bores since 2013, half of whom were children, with the youngest aged only one.

Water Safety New Zealand spokesman Gavin Walker said people did not only drown at beaches, and those managing water hazards needed to take action to reduce the chance another life was needlessly lost.

‘‘Assume that anyone, including kids, will find their way to ponds, dams, or water bores on your site.''

WorkSafe head of specialist interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said farms often have water hazards.

‘‘These are workplaces, so think closely about fencing around play areas, animal pens, work areas and water spots.

‘‘Although you may know where these hazards are and to be careful, not everybody who comes onto your site does, and you are responsible for their safety.''

- By Guy Williams

PIJF court reporter