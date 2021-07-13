Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Public toilet burned in suspected arson

    By Laura Smith
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The public toilet in rural Southland’s Cosy Nook cove was burned down. Photo: Supplied
    The public toilet in rural Southland’s Cosy Nook cove was burned down. Photo: Supplied
    Cosy Nook’s public toilet exists no more after being the target of a suspected arson attack.

    The Southland District Council’s public toilet at the small, quiet cove was burned down sometime before the weekend.

    A council spokeswoman said the damage was discovered on Saturday and a police report was filed.

    "The toilets will need to be replaced and the cost of doing so will be determined once the scope of the project is completed."

    Council facilities were vandalised on occasion, which she said was incredibly frustrating for the community as they ultimately paid the price of repairs and replacement.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter