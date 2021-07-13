Public toilet burned in suspected arson

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland District Council’s public toilet at the small, quiet cove was burned down sometime before the weekend.
A council spokeswoman said the damage was discovered on Saturday and a police report was filed.
"The toilets will need to be replaced and the cost of doing so will be determined once the scope of the project is completed."
Council facilities were vandalised on occasion, which she said was incredibly frustrating for the community as they ultimately paid the price of repairs and replacement.