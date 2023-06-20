Red Cross changing lives with help of community

For a big part of her life, Congolese refugee Furaha Niyonsenga faced the uncertainty of what the future would look like for her and her family.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she grew up with the cruel reality of her country, where violent conflicts have gone on for decades, armed groups fighting for control of valuable mineral resources while others protect their communities — triggering an exodus of refugees.

Her life and that of her family was completely changed eight months ago when they moved to Invercargill as part of New Zealand’s refugee settlement programme.

With help from the Red Cross, Ms Niyonsenga, her father Munyakabera Mzeyimana, her mother Asinath Nyiragapasi and her sister Solange Nyiransabimana have a safe place to call home.

"Here is a good country because it is a peaceful country. Where we were, my country, there was really [violent].

"Even to have food was difficult but now we are very happy because we have our family here and other [people] in the community — we have communication and we really like it."

Ms Niyonsenga’s family are among the 100 families and about 350 people who have settled in Invercargill since the city became part of the Red Cross’ refugee resettlement programme in 2018.

Today is World Refugee Day, an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe and acknowledge the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home countries to escape conflict or persecution.

Congolese former refugee family members Furaha Niyonsenga, Munyakabera Mzeyimana, Solange Nyiransabimana and Asinath Nyiragapasi are grateful and happy with their new life in Invercargill. PHOTO: COLE YEOMAN

The Congolese family said they felt grateful and humbled by the warm welcome they had received from the Southland community.

While the sisters are learning English, the parents did not speak the language yet — but this did not mean they did not feel the warmth of the people across the region, she said.

Trying new flavours and food had also been really exciting for them — pasta and burgers, for example, had became one of Ms Niyonsenga’s favourite things.

It was really difficult for them to talk about their past, but they were looking forward to the future.

Ms Niyonsenga was now working at the Red Cross and said the organisation was very important to them.

"It is like my grandmother, my mum, my family."

Ms Niyonsenga’s words were an example of the gratitude families of former refugees had for the organisation and its 57 volunteers within the region who helped with all their needs.

Red Cross volunteer programme lead Darren Frazer said they helped with everything, including settling into the houses, making connections with community groups and helping with CVs and job searches.

The last financial year was the busiest yet, as 20 families (96 people) moved to the city, he said.

"We expect three more families to come in the next few weeks, taking this to 106 people."

Due to the high demand, Mr Fraser was calling for volunteers and donations from Southland and Dunedin to be able to continue supporting those families’ needs.

"It is quite amazing when a family arrives in a house — it is their home but they have never been to their home before.

"It is their new place, their place of safety ... just their new home."

Ms Niyonsenga and her family wanted to say to the community, "murakoze cyane" — thank you so much.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz