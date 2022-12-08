School boards gather to talk over merger

Looking over the architect’s impressions of the outside of the buildings which are part of the redevelopment at Gore High School are (from left) Longford Intermediate School principal Yvonne Catherwood, Longford board of trustees presiding member Leah Wilson, Gore High School acting rector Mel Hamilton and Hokonui Runanga kaitoko matauranga Jo Brand. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Two schools will merge in Gore to provide seamless education for pupils from years 7 to 13.

Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti approved the merger of Gore High School and Longford Intermediate School, and it will take effect in January 2024.

The Ministry of Education will appoint a change manager to help the two boards of trustees with the process.

However, the intermediate school will continue operating at its present site until classrooms are built for the year 7 and 8 pupils at the high school.

The news of the merger came not long after Gore High received the architect’s plans for the two new buildings planned for the site, Gore High acting rector Mel Hamilton said.

"It is a tremendous responsibility to ensure the success of our redevelopment and I couldn’t be more excited for the students who get to utilise these magnificent spaces."

It was hoped the demolition work of the present buildings and the construction of the new buildings would start towards the end of 2023 and be finished in 2026.

"This will involve placing transportable classrooms on site in preparation for demolition."

The schools’ boards of trustees and Hokonui Runanga kaitoko matauranga Jo Brand have been working together to make sure the needs of year 7-8 pupils will be met now that the pupils will move to the site.

Mrs Hamilton, Gore High board of trustees presiding member Brendan Harrex, Longford Intermediate principal Yvonne Catherwood, intermediate board of trustees presiding member Leah Wilson and Ms Brand are pleased with the decision to merge the schools.

“We have embraced the opportunities presented to us to ensure our learning environments will inspire our students to learn in new and exciting ways,” Mrs Hamilton said.

“It has been great to work with a large team that are incredibly invested in delivering what the schools, together, both require to reflect their individual cultural narratives as well as deliver optimum learning outcomes,” Mr Harrex said.

“We are delighted to be moving forward to the next stage of our combined kura sites," Mrs Catherwood said.

"I am confident the students will love what is planned," she said.

“This decision to merge is an exciting opportunity for our community," Mrs Wilson said.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of a team who have worked hard to ensure the new buildings reflect mana whenua and the cultural narrative of the whenua in which we live, " Ms Brand said.

