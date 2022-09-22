Shadbolt's no-show at events 'a cop-out'

Sir Tim Shadbolt. File photo

The decision of Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt to not take part in any community debate leading up to the election has been described as disappointing by fellow mayoral hopefuls.

Sir Tim has been Invercargill’s mayor for 24 years and is one of 10 candidates standing for the mayoralty in the local body elections. However, he has not attended any of the candidate events held across the city.

Incumbent councillor and mayoral candidate Darren Ludlow said his decision was disappointing because it was not like Sir Tim was not standing.

"He is trying to say that people would be judging him on how he is saying things rather than what he is saying.

"It is a cop-out because the job evolves around talking and if his ability to talk is affected then surely this also would have an effect on his ability to do the job."

Mayoral candidate Nobby Clark believed Sir Tim’s actions were an indication he did not believe he had a real chance to be elected as mayor again.

"He publicly stated that he is not campaigning . . . It seems to me — I might be wrong — that you can’t withdraw your candidacy unless you have a medical certificate.

"I guess you could say with Sir Tim not there, that other candidates would get a chance to explore more what they want to present to the community but some people and media keep focusing on him."

Candidate Noel Peterson agreed and said Sir Tim’s decision was out of character for someone who was vying for the city’s mayoralty.

"I think Sir Tim probably realises — and he’s already said — that becoming the mayor of Invercargill again is a pretty long shot.

"I think he still has a lot to offer for the city as a councillor."

Other mayoral candidates were unable to be reached for comment earlier this week.

Sir Tim last week told the Otago Daily Times that he stood by his decision not to attend a mayoral debate last week.

"I considered it best not to engage on a level with some candidates who had been part of the problem.

"After 30 years, the public knows what I’m about. It’s up to the challengers to prove they are better."

