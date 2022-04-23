'Shocking': Man killed in Invercargill, another critical

Police at the cordoned-off area on Saturday morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

One man is dead and another has critical injuries after an incident in Invercargill overnight.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said police received a report just before 12.45am that two men were injured on Don St, near the Invercargill District Court building.

Police arrived to find one man unconscious, with stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with similar injuries and underwent surgery.

He remains in a critical condition.

A homicide investigation is under way, Det Insp Harvey said.

A scene guard was in place overnight and a forensic examination of the area will continue today.

Cordons are in place on Don St between Kelvin St and Dee St.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times this morning, Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said he was "absolutely devastated" by both the multiple-fatality crash in the city yesterday and the homicide this morning.

“It is very rare to have two such serious events taking place within a day. We are having a very sad weekend and I feel very much for the families involved and the emergency response officers.”

Invercargill businesses owners and workers were shocked and surprised when they arrived at their stores this morning.

Due to the closure of the street, the Vodafone store in Invercargill had to be closed this morning and Carolina Eve shop operated by its secondary door at Spey St.

Salesperson Lisa Clark was worried at having such an incident happen almost in front of where she works.

“We are right in the middle of the [police’s] cordons. It is actually very scary - where I am standing at the moment I can see three police officers and it is just nerve-wracking knowing that I am at work today surrounded by this, you know - not knowing what is going on.

“It just puts me on edge.”

Vodafone owner Jo Sharp said the staff who were rostered to work today were asked to go home by the police as they were not able to open the store today.

“It is very shocking. Those things are not expected at all in Invercargill . . . It is terrible.”

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time.

- Police 105, event number P050337575, or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

