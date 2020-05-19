SIT chief exec National Party's Invercargill candidate

National Party Invercargill candidate Penny Simmonds. Photo: Supplied

Penny Simmonds has been selected by the National Party to contest the Invercargill electorate for the 2020 General Election.

Ms Simmonds is the Chief Executive of The Southern Institute of Technology and has been in the role for 23 years.

“I’m delighted to be selected as National’s candidate for Invercargill. I’m looking forward to getting out and making sure our community, both Invercargill, Stewart Island and our new rural areas in Western Southland, have a strong voice advocating for them in Wellington."

In a statement, she said too many decisions were made in Wellington without understanding the uniqueness of the community.

“Our electorate, alongside the rest of New Zealand, is in unprecedented times, and now more than ever we need a strong voice who will stand up and represent it.

“I know our community well. Right now it’s hurting. But Invercargill, Stewart Island and our rural communities are known for being hard working and resilient, and the National Party will support you and back you every step of the way.”

Ms Simmonds was born in Southland and was appointed chief executive of SIT in 1997 after seven years working in a management position at the institution.

She has proposed and overseen important innovative changes to SIT, including the successful Zero Fees scheme, the SIT apartment buildings and the Mayor Tim Shadbolt Accommodation Bursaries.

Ms Simmonds was also an advisory board member of Venture Southland and has been involved in the Southland Regional Development Strategy since its inception and is now on the shareholders advisory board of the newly formed Economic Development Agency for Southland.

She also has been a trustee of the Community Trust of Southland since 2012, and director of Southern Lakes English College.

Ms Simmonds is married with three adult daughters and two grandchildren.