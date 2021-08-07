Six injured, two critical in Southland crash

Six people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Southland today.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the crash, which occurred on the Tokanui-Gorge Rd Highway, between Fleming and Chisholm Rds, at 12.05pm.

A St John spokeswoman said six patients required attention, two patients in a critical condition were flown to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

Two patients in a serious condition were driven to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance and a third patient in a serious condition was driven to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

One patient with moderate injuries was treated at the scene and was not transferred to hospital.

The road is closed with diversions at Fleming Road and Mataura Island–Fortrose Road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said three crews were in attendance from Tokanui, Kingswell and Waimahaka.