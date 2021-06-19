Slipping and sliding at schools cross-country event

There was plenty of mud and a helping of kindness.

The Southland Primary Schools Cross Country Championships were held

at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu yesterday.

Championships committee chairwoman Wendy Kitto said 431 pupils from throughout Southland took part in the event.

A week of wet weather before the event had made the conditions soggy underfoot.

"Lots of mud but fun," Ms Kitto said.

"We’ve had a number of lost shoes today."

The event was completed in good spirits, as those who kept their feet looked out for those they were racing against who fell over.

"They’re all in it to win but they also know sportsmanship is part of it," Ms Kitto said.

- By Sandy Eggleston

