Saturday, 19 June 2021

Slipping and sliding at schools cross-country event

    1. Regions
    2. Southland
    St Peter’s College pupil Max McGregor, who won the 12-year-old boys race, leads the way at the...
    St Peter’s College pupil Max McGregor, who won the 12-year-old boys race, leads the way at the Southland Primary Schools Cross Country Championships course at the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu yesterday. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Longford Intermediate School pupil DJ Boyes. competing in the 13-year-old boys race, came across...
    Longford Intermediate School pupil DJ Boyes. competing in the 13-year-old boys race, came across a spare shoe which he picked up and carried with him during the race.
    Takitimu Primary School pupil Ava Hindrup, who won the 12-year-old girls race, picks her way...
    Takitimu Primary School pupil Ava Hindrup, who won the 12-year-old girls race, picks her way around the edge of a muddy section of the course

    There was plenty of mud and a helping of kindness.

    The Southland Primary Schools Cross Country Championships were held

    at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu yesterday.

    Championships committee chairwoman Wendy Kitto said 431 pupils from throughout Southland took part in the event.

    A week of wet weather before the event had made the conditions soggy underfoot.

    "Lots of mud but fun," Ms Kitto said.

    "We’ve had a number of lost shoes today."

    The event was completed in good spirits, as those who kept their feet looked out for those they were racing against who fell over.

    "They’re all in it to win but they also know sportsmanship is part of it," Ms Kitto said.

    - By Sandy Eggleston

    sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter