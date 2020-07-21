Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Some importation charges dismissed

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A Southland farmer taken to court by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for failing to get an imported container authorised had some charges dismissed yesterday.

    Alphonsus Cornelis Maria Zeestraten appeared in the Invercargill District Court, where he and his company, Southern Centre Dairies, faced four charges — two each — of acquiring and disposing of unauthorised goods.

    The charges were dismissed by the Judge Russell Walker.

    Zeestraten pleaded guilty to two charges — one on behalf of his company — of strict liability after failing to comply with section 25 (8) of the Biosecurity Act 1993 by not acting in the terms of the Biosecurity Authority/Clearance Certificate which required the container to be placed in a transitional facility and to be inspected.

    The court heard Zeestraten had imported a container from Holland with new and used agricultural equipment and tyres.

    MPI prosecutor Pip Norman said the container was supposed to go to a transitional facility but it went to Zeestraten’s farm in Winton instead.

    During the hearing, Central Southland Freight general manager Corey Price said the electronic system of Port Otago did not show any holds, stops or further requirement from MPI for the container to be collected.

    The hearing was adjourned after this declaration and when it returned, the charges were dismissed.

    On the other charges, Judge Walker remanded Zeestraten to a hearing on August 21, when his lawyer indicated he would apply for a discharge without conviction.

    After the hearing, Mr Gallaway said his client was delighted with the outcome.

    "It was also maintained that the taking of the container to his property was an innocent mistake made without any knowledge on his behalf or without any recklessness, and he feels his defence has been justified."

    He said it was now an opportunity for his client to "move on and deal with the charges he pleaded guilty for".

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter