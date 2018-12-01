South gives Santa warm welcome

Photo: Ben Waterworth

Forecast rain did nothing to put off Invercargill residents turning out in droves to watch the annual Santa parade this afternoon.



More than 20 floats and 40 parade entries entertained the crowd of all ages in the city, as the predicted rainy day stayed away and instead brought a warm and sunny first day of summer.

Alongside traditional Christmas favourites of angels, reindeer and elves, there were a variety of other popular floats featuring everything from superheroes to Star Wars characters.

Photo: Ben Waterworth

There was even a Christmas themed UFO - a particular crowd favourite.

The star of the show of course was Santa himself, and he didn't disappoint his delighted audience, showing off his impressive sleigh with reindeer which made his appearance worth the wait.

The parade signals the start of the busy Christmas period, with Invercargill residents soaking in the festive atmosphere in the city.