Steps taken for mental health

Every journey of a thousand miles, or in Shelley McDougall’s case, 2077km, starts with the first step.

Even more significantly, one brave Southlander’s journey to support the I Am Hope Charity for mental health started at Cape Reinga on Gumboot Friday, November 4.

She finally set foot back in Invercargill, the city she calls home, on Monday, 113 days after starting her journey.

"I’ve walked home. That was the goal."

She was unsure how to feel about the end of the journey but hoped to top her fundraising goal of $10,000 by her final day on Saturday.

"I’ve got some mixed emotions about coming home. I feel excited for my body because it’s ready to rest.

"But also, it’s over. This massive big adventure and it’s going to be over, so it’s a bit sad."

Crazy weather featured high on the list of the memorable moments she had amassed on her expedition south.

The amazing people she had met, proved to be the high point for her.

"Meeting all the amazing people I have met, and showing all the kindness that is in New Zealand."

Ms McDougall normally managed to cover about 30km a day.

While she had reached the outskirts of the city, she planned to slow her journey in order to reach Bluff on Saturday, March 4.

The early childhood teacher, who has always been an avid walker and hiker, resigned from her job of 18 years to enable her to take on the challenge.

The idea came while doing an online course about how to seize your life and choose big goals.

"At the same time I was watching Mike King in his socials [media] how many New Zealanders were struggling.

"I thought, I could do something like that ... that could be a really good personal goal. So Cape to Bluff it was."

The beauty of the Central South Island captivated her. Wellington’s people became another firm favourite.

But discovering Northland for the first time has left an indelible memory.

The journey was made possible with financial sponsorship and the help of her parents who had accompanied her in a campervan for the past few months.

"My mum and dad have come with me all the way from Cape Reinga right through to Winton."

By: Toni McDonald