Streets upgrade work to start

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Work on the Invercargill city centre streets upgrade project starts this week.

Council contractor Downer will start setting up site fencing from the Dee St end of Don St on Friday.

People coming into the central business area will see stage 1 of work begin on Don St’s northern footpath from next week.

Council roading manager Russell Pearson said the work in Esk St was expected to start on August 23.

Don St would remain open to vehicle through traffic for the first stage of the works, he said.

Pedestrian access to businesses would be maintained.