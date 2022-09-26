Stunning creations emerge at southern brick show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand’s first Lego masters say they feel a bit overwhelmed to represent so many bricks enthusiasts from across the country.
Glenn Knight and Jake Roos were among the exhibitors — and one of the main attractions — at the Southland Brick Show at ILT Stadium Southland at the weekend.
The duo, who won the first season of the reality show Lego Masters NZ a couple of months ago, were excited to be taking part in the Invercargill event.
Mr Roos agreed.
"It has been great to meet everyone. It has been a long time since I’ve been in Invercargill, so it is great to be down here and see everyone."
The pair showcased some of the practice models which inspired their winning creations in the TV show, and judged the entries in Lug South and The Langlands Hotel’s Your Ultimate Hotel Room competition where people were invited to create their own hotel room with blocks.
"It’s quite overwhelming and we felt quite proud of what we did," Mr Knight said.
"It was a privilege to be at Lego Masters and we are just thrilled that everyone enjoyed the stuff that we created. We hope that inspires some."
"It is the most exhibitors we had and from just looking around yesterday, it is the most amazing talented sample we ever had as well."