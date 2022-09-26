Stunning creations emerge at southern brick show

New Zealand’s first Lego masters say they feel a bit overwhelmed to represent so many bricks enthusiasts from across the country.

Glenn Knight and Jake Roos were among the exhibitors — and one of the main attractions — at the Southland Brick Show at ILT Stadium Southland at the weekend.

The duo, who won the first season of the reality show Lego Masters NZ a couple of months ago, were excited to be taking part in the Invercargill event.

Lego User Group South secretary and trustee Gavin Evans (left) poses with New Zealand’s first Lego masters Glenn Knight and Jake Roos and their trophy at the show on Saturday. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

"It is my first time in Invercargill and I am absolutely loving it," Mr Knight said.

Mr Roos agreed.

"It has been great to meet everyone. It has been a long time since I’ve been in Invercargill, so it is great to be down here and see everyone."

The pair showcased some of the practice models which inspired their winning creations in the TV show, and judged the entries in Lug South and The Langlands Hotel’s Your Ultimate Hotel Room competition where people were invited to create their own hotel room with blocks.

Tienkie Venter and her daughter Kyra Bonthuys (10) re-created the Invercargill Water Tower at the Southland Brick Show on Saturday.

The pair said it was a great responsibility to represent so many people who were equally passionate about Lego.

"It’s quite overwhelming and we felt quite proud of what we did," Mr Knight said.

"It was a privilege to be at Lego Masters and we are just thrilled that everyone enjoyed the stuff that we created. We hope that inspires some."

Invercargill girls Penny Sloan (6, left) and Heidi Lawson (5) have fun with Matthew Bennett's creation. He designed and built a South Island out of thousands of bricks and using data from Linz and Landcare Research.

Lug (Lego User Group) South secretary and trustee Gavin Evans said about 200 creations of 61 groups were displayed at the event.

"It is the most exhibitors we had and from just looking around yesterday, it is the most amazing talented sample we ever had as well."

