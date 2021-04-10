Teens get point of CACTUS programme

A group of 23 Invercargill youngsters taking part in an armed forces-style course faced a gruelling day of activities yesterday.

Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support (Cactus) is a programme of physical training developed from the armed forces programme.

The eight-week course has three one-hour training sessions a week, each of progressively harder physical routines.

Photo: Laura Smith

It also includes career education, motivational speakers and mentoring.

Youth Aid Constable Michelle Lee said the course aimed to develop and expand the skills and attitudes young people needed to take part in society.

Yesterday, the course finished with a graduation day named "The Longest Day".

Participants woke up at 5.30am and took part in activities at Oreti Beach, the Invercargill Fire Station, and more.

However, the most challenging part of the day was also the last; the team came together to pull a fire truck a few hundred metres down Dee St in the city centre.

They were cheered on and supported by Te Wharekura O Arowhenua pupils.