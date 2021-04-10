Teens get point of CACTUS programme

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit and Support (Cactus) is a programme of physical training developed from the armed forces programme.
The eight-week course has three one-hour training sessions a week, each of progressively harder physical routines.
Youth Aid Constable Michelle Lee said the course aimed to develop and expand the skills and attitudes young people needed to take part in society.
Yesterday, the course finished with a graduation day named "The Longest Day".
Participants woke up at 5.30am and took part in activities at Oreti Beach, the Invercargill Fire Station, and more.
However, the most challenging part of the day was also the last; the team came together to pull a fire truck a few hundred metres down Dee St in the city centre.
They were cheered on and supported by Te Wharekura O Arowhenua pupils.